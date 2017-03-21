Context & Culture

Happy Nawruz! Wishing peace and happiness to AAN readers in 1396

Afghan kids celebrating Nawruz in Kabul. Photo: Christine Roehrs

After a long, cold, hard winter, Nawruz is finally here. Spring itself seems a little late this year. By 1 Hamal 1395, the trees were already in full bloom in Kabul. Not this year. Still, we are sure that balmier days will soon be here and, as the gardens awaken, the fragrance of flowers will fill the air. Here at AAN, we would like to wish all our readers and friends a blessed year to come. We’ve found some favourite Nawruz poetry and photos to celebrate.

نداند باغ ویران جز زبان باد نوروزی

به قول او کند ایدون همی آباد ویران‌ها

The ruined garden knows nothing but the language of the Nawruz breeze,

At the behest of that breeze, it will now mend all the ruins

– Naser Khosraw نوروز رخت دیدم خوش اشک بباریدم

نوروز و چنین باران باریده مبارک باد I shed tears of happiness upon seeing the Nawruz of your face,

May Nawruz and such a rain of happy tears be blessed!

– Rumi