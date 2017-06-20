AAN is hiring: Call for Applications – Researcher (Deadline: 15 July, 2017)

In order to consolidate its presence in Afghanistan and to maintain, expand and ensure better impact of its current output, AAN is seeking to recruit one Researcher. The positions are expected to be Kabul-based and full time.

Background

The AAN is a non-profit, independent policy research organisation, established in February 2009. It aims to bring together the knowledge, experience and drive of experts to better inform policy and to increase the understanding of Afghan realities. It is driven by engagement and curiosity and is committed to producing independent, high quality and research-based analysis on the main developments in Afghanistan.

The institutional structure of AAN includes a small core team, currently consisting of three Co-Directors/Senior Analysts â€˜commutingâ€™ between Europe and Afghanistan, and a Kabul-based team of international and Afghan analysts. AAN has a small, well-functioning office and a guesthouse in Kabul that serves as the hub of the organisationâ€™s activities.

AAN publishes regular in-depth thematic reports, policy briefings and political commentaries. The main channel for the dissemination of the reports is the AAN web site. For more information on AAN please check the AAN website: www.aan-afghanistan.org

The Researcher will report to AANâ€™s Co-Directors or a person designated by them, and s/he will be provided with a fixed-term and renewable employee contract. Remuneration will depend on experience and skills, taking into account the current AAN salary scales.

Note: AAN is a small, hard-working and dynamic team and we are looking for individuals who will fit well with AANâ€™s current team and who are able to contribute to AANâ€™s work, rather than individuals to fill exact positions. This is a team for self-starters that enjoy contributing to team work, researchers with a sense of both detail and creativity, who enjoy a wide range of tasks including commenting on and editing other peopleâ€™s work, mentoring younger researchers, communication tasks, etc.

Job description Researcher

Specific responsibilities

Develop and conduct in-country field research with a view to producing high-quality analytical reports;

Closely follow the political developments in and around Afghanistan and contribute to dispatches, reports and speaking engagements;

Contribute to AANâ€™s in-country communication through organising events, contributing to AANâ€™s Dari/Pastho website and social media presence;

Contribute to translation, editing and peer reviews of AAN publications;

Contribute to the administration and management of the AAN network and in-country presence;

Contribute to the management of AANâ€™s research portfolio;

Other tasks as deemed necessary.

General Requirements

Degree in a relevant field (Masters in for instance, Communications, Journalism, Political Science or Social Sciences);

Knowledge and experience of communications and/or advocacy work and of developing communicationsâ€™ strategies;

Knowledge and experience of the Afghan political and social landscape;

A minimum of 5 years relevant working experience in Afghanistan and/or its region;

Excellent communications, networking and organizational skills;

Excellent analytical, writing skills and editing skills;

Ability to function in a demanding and challenging environment (flexibility, a sense of humour and the ability to work with relatively little guidance are essential)

Native Dari or Pashto speaker and excellent English language skills with a passion for language.Â

Starting date

The selected candidates will start at a mutually agreed date. There is a three month trial period.

How to apply

You can email your application, consisting of a CV with cover letter outlining your experience, three references (with up-to-date email addresses) and a recent example of your writing and analytical skills, to ‘recruitment@afghanistan-analysts.org‘.

Incomplete applications will not be taken into consideration.

For administrative ease please write â€˜AAN application Researcherâ€™ and your name in the subject line.

The deadline for applications for this recruitment is 15 July 2017.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

For more details on the positions or the application process please direct your queries to: sari@afghanistan-analysts.org

Thematic Category: Uncategorized