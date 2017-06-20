AAN is hiring: Call for Applications – Junior/Senior Analyst (Deadline: 15 July, 2017)

In order to consolidate its presence in Afghanistan and to maintain, expand and ensure better impact of its current output, AAN is seeking to recruit one or two new research staff members. Depending on skills, training and experience they will be hired for the position of Junior or Senior Analyst. The positions are expected to be Kabul-based and full time.

Background

The AAN is a non-profit, independent policy research organisation, established in February 2009. It aims to bring together the knowledge, experience and drive of experts to better inform policy and to increase the understanding of Afghan realities. It is driven by engagement and curiosity and is committed to producing independent, high quality and research-based analysis on the main developments in Afghanistan.

The institutional structure of AAN includes a small core team, currently consisting of three Co-Directors/Senior Analysts â€˜commutingâ€™ between Europe and Afghanistan, and a Kabul-based team of international and Afghan analysts. AAN has a small, well-functioning office and a guesthouse in Kabul that serves as the hub of the organisationâ€™s activities.

AAN publishes regular in-depth thematic reports, policy briefings and political commentaries. The main channel for the dissemination of the reports is the AAN web site. For more information on AAN please check the AAN website: www.aan-afghanistan.org

In order to consolidate its presence in Afghanistan and to maintain, expand and ensure better impact of its current output, AAN is seeking to recruit one or two new research staff members. Depending on skills, training and experience they will be hired for the position of Senior or Junior Analyst. Both positions are expected to be Kabul-based and full time (some flexibility possible for the right candidate).

The Senior/Junior Analyst will report to AANâ€™s Co-Directors, and s/he will be provided with a renewable consultancy contract. Remuneration will depend on experience and skills, taking into account the current AAN salary scales.

AAN provides war risk insurance and travel/accommodation costs during official travel.

Note: AAN is recruiting one or two persons. AAN is a small, hard-working and dynamic team and we are looking for individuals who will fit well with AANâ€™s current team and who are able to contribute to AANâ€™s work, rather than individuals to fill exact positions. This is a team for self-starters that enjoy contributing to team work, researchers with a sense of both detail and creativity, who enjoy a wide range of tasks including commenting on and editing other peopleâ€™s work, mentoring younger researchers, communication tasks, etc.

Job description Junior/Senior Analyst

Specific responsibilities for both positions

Plan, manage and conduct in-country field research with a view to producing high-quality analytical reports;

Drafting and finalising analytically in-depth dispatches and possibly reports;

Participate in all aspects of AANâ€™s analysis and review processes, including through research collaboration, editing of colleaguesâ€™ texts, peer reviewing of reports and mentoring of younger colleagues;

Contribute to all aspects of AANâ€™s communicationsâ€™ processes through media interviews, social media outreach briefings, speaking engagements and other events;

As needed, contribute to the administration and management of the AAN network and in-country presence.

General Requirements

Degree in a relevant field (Masters in for instance Communications, Journalism, Political Science or Social Sciences);

A minimum of 7 years relevant working experience for the Junior Analyst and a minimum of 12 years relevant working experience for the Senior analyst, of which at least three year in Afghanistan, a neighboring country or the region for both;

A deep and documented knowledge and experience of the Afghan and/or regional political and social landscape;

Excellent and documented analytical, writing skills and editing skills.

Experience in communications, social media campaigns, etc.

Excellent networking and organisational skills;

Ability to function in a demanding and challenging environment (flexibility and a sense of humour are essential)

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team

Native English speaker or comparable level with a passion for language;

Preferably proficient in Dari, Pashto or another locally relevant language.

Candidates do not need to specify whether they are applying for the Junior or Senior Analyst position. A determination will be made based on years of experience, level of knowledge and an assessment of the candidateâ€™s ability to independently research, draft and edit, and possibly mentor others to AANâ€™s standards.

Starting date

The selected candidates will start at a mutually agreed date. There is a three month trial period.

How to apply

You can email your application, consisting of a CV with cover letter outlining your experience, three references (with up-to-date email addresses) and a recent example of your writing and analytical skills, to ‘ recruitment@afghanistan-analysts.org’ .

Incomplete applications will not be taken into consideration.

For administrative ease please write â€˜AAN application Analystâ€™ and your name in the subject line.

The deadline for applications for this recruitment is 15 July 2017.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

For more details on the positions or the application process please direct your queries to: sari@afghanistan-analysts.org

Thematic Category: Uncategorized